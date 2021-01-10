Community briefs

Hospital foundation offers
medical scholarships
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship programs for east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care. Scholarships are available for medical and nursing students as well as students enrolled in a Linn-Benton Community College health career program.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Scholarship recipients will be announced by June 1.
The following scholarships are available:
• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship for students enrolled in medical school. This scholarship is named for the late Frank Girod, MD, a primary care physician who was instrumental in the establishment of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Applicants must submit an application, a written statement about their goals and any community service involvement, as well as a Cost and Resource Estimate Work Sheet.
• The Rachel Easton, RN, Nursing Scholarship named for Rachel Easton, who was a longtime nurse at Samaritan Park Street Clinic in Lebanon. Applicants must submit an official transcript including fall 2020 grades, a one- or two-page typed statement discussing why you are pursuing a nursing degree and a listing of your goals, a completed application form and a Cost and Resource Estimate Work Sheet, any special circumstances you might like the Easton Scholarship Committee to consider, plus a signed and dated letter of recommendation from someone who knows you well.
• The John and Carol Dinges Medical Scholarship for east Linn County students enrolled in an entry-level health care program at Linn-Benton Community College. Examples of entry-level programs include certified medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, medical office specialist and dental assistant. First preference will be given to seniors and graduates of Lebanon High School, but seniors and graduates at all high schools in east Linn County are invited to apply.
• The Nurse Education Scholarship for caregivers and certified nursing assistants who are pursuing continued education in the nursing field. Preference is given to applicants from the Lebanon area and single parents. Applicants must submit an application.
For more information about these scholarships, call 541-451-6303 or visit samhealth.org/Scholarships.