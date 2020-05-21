Community briefs

City to begin re-opening
process next week
The Lebanon Municipal Court will resume operations in June under Phase One of the City of Lebanon's reopening plan. Staff and members of the public are requested to maintain social distancing measures as the court and other facilities are reopened.
The lobby at the Lebanon Police Department remains closed but will be opened when court proceedings resume.
City Hall is closed to walk-ins, but will schedule appointments to provide in-person service.
The Lebanon Senior Center will remain closed through Phase One and until further notice. Cascades West Council of Governments continues the Meals-on-Wheels program and meal pick-up.
The LINX Dial-A-Bus will continue operations, Monday through Friday. The LINX Loop will remain unavailable through Phase One and until further notice.
The Lebanon Public Library remains closed to the public but is offering curbside pick-up and a variety of online services.
City playground and sports courts will remain closed in accordance with state guidance. Restrooms are open.
ODFW opens some wildlife
areas to overnight camping
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened some wildlife areas to overnight camping. Western Oregon wildlife areas don’t allow overnight camping so the change applies only to some eastern Oregon locations.
Note that only Elkhorn, Wenaha and Summer Lake maintain established campgrounds; the other wildlife areas offer dispersed camping.
The following locations have been reopened for overnight camping:
- Bridge Creek Wildlife Area.
- Elkhorn Wildlife Area.
- Lower Deschutes Wildlife Area.
- Lostine Wildlife Area.
- Philip W. Schneider Wildlife Area.
- Prineville Reservoir Wildlife Area.
- Summer Lake Wildlife Area.
- White River Wildlife Area.
- Wenaha Wildlife Area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!