COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Lebanon library
adds Friday hours
Beginning Friday, July 9, the Lebanon Public Library resumed open hours to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. The library will continue to offer curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
In addition to the Friday hours, the library is open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go online to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.
Bank to host free
shredding day
Willamette Community Bank will host a free community document shredding event from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, August 13. The event will be held in the bank parking lot at 1495 S. Main Street.
The public is invited to bring personal tax, financial and banking records to be shredded. Shred Northwest LLC will shred all documents in a manner in which they cannot be recognized or recreated.
Each individual may bring up to three boxes or bags of personal papers. This event is for paper only and three-ring binders, hanging files, folders, compact discs or DVDs, and books will not be accepted.
Application deadline nears
for Oregon Humanities grants
Oregon Humanities is offering grants of up to $20,000 for general operating support for humanities-focused organizations or project funding for any Oregon organization financially affected by COVID-19. This funding is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The deadline to apply is August 27, 2021.
To be eligible for funds, an organization must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, an accredited institution of higher education, a government agency, or a federally recognized Native American tribe and have a 2021 operating budget of $1.5 million or less. (Tribal governments are exempt from this restriction.)
These funds are intended to support organizations that include community and culture in their scope of work, including but not limited to museums or historical societies, libraries, archives, culture building organizations, culture preservation organizations, civic engagement organizations, community centers, community-based organizations, and historic sites, as well as projects relating to community and culture by organizations that are not humanities-focused.
Applications will be accepted online at oregonhumanities.org. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to Dawn Smallman, Grants and Programs Coordinator, at d.smallman@oregonhumanities.org or (503) 241-0543, ext. 110.