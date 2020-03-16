COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Republic Services to close
Brewster transfer station
The Republic Services Transfer Station on Brewster Road will close permanently, effective April 1, due to the low number of people using the facility. Customers may use other transfer stations in the County, Coffin Butte Landfill, located at 28972 Coffin Butte Rd, Corvallis, or may call 541928-5512 for information regarding curbside collection of waste.
Church sets up
business scholarship
A scholarship for girls at Lebanon High School interested in business has been set up by the Episcopal Church Women of St. Martin’s parish in honor of longtime member and former president Jeanne James, who died last fall.
The “Larry and Jeanne James Memorial Scholarship” provides funds for girls to attend business related conventions and events, in memory of Jeanne’s long career in banking locally and the family's avid support of the high school.
LHS students interested in learning more about the scholarship should contact administrator Kraig Hoene.
Samaritan announces
safety measures
To protect patients and reduce exposure to viruses circulating in our community, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Samaritan Health Services has put the following visitor restrictions in place until further notice.
Visitor restrictions, for all patients in all Samaritan-affiliated hospitals, will include:
- Each patient will be allowed a total of two designated visitors during their hospital stay. This means two designated visitors throughout the entire hospital stay, not simply two at a time.
- No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed in the hospital.
- No visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, will be allowed in the hospital.
- All visitors will be required to sanitize their hands upon entry.