Community briefs

St. Martin's to hold
online Easter service
St. Martin's Episcopal Church will hold an online Easter service. The congregation was able to hold a special drive-in service for Palm Sunday, but it was not deemed possible to repeat that experience for Easter.
To take part in the service, visit https://www.stmartinslebanon.org/.
Lebanon council
to hold remote session
Because of the current restrictions on public gatherings, the Lebanon City Council will hold a remote session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Members of the public can listen to the session by going online to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUplFbqDo-E.
The meeting agenda includes a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Lebanon Community Schools to collect a construction excise tax. To view the compete agenda, visit https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/meetings.
The city has also announced that it will hold a remote executive session at noon Tuesday, April 14.
ODFW: Fishing, hunting
depend on social distancing
Most fishing and hunting seasons remain open in Oregon, but participants should continue to comply with social distancing and other guidelines set forth in the governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order.
While ODFW does not enforce regulations such as the Governor’s Order, a significant number of ODFW staff who work in the field are also monitoring recreational use at many fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing locations in the course of their regular duties. US Coast Guard, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sherriffs’ Association and other entities are also observing the actions by Oregonians and potentially visitors to Oregon. Adherence to the order while recreating can help prevent more closures.
