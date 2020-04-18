Community briefs

Linn County forestry
scholarships available
The Linn County Small Woodlands Association is offering four $2,000 scholarships to students graduating from Linn County high schools who plan to pursue forestry or forestry-related natural resources fields of study in an Oregon college or in a dual-enrollment program.
The scholarships are renewable at $1,000 to $2,000 rates depending on the success of the association's seedling sales. Academic achievements, honors and awards, school activities and community engagement will be considered. Application forms, to be postmarked or e-mailed by May 4, are available at Linn County’s high schools and from Katie Kohl, LCSWA Scholarship Chair, at kohl@proaxis.com.
School board to hold
online meeting Thursday
The Lebanon Community School District will hold a remote board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who wish to observe the session online can find the link at http://lebanon.k12.or.us/board/meeting-schedule/.
The agenda for the session includes a discussion of the distance learning program put in place in response to the statewide school closure. The board will also discuss the budget implications of the closure and plans for summer support.
Planning commission to hold
virtual special meeting
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a remote session at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The purpose of the session is to consider an application for a 48‐unit affordable apartment complex at the intersection of Airport Road and Stoltz Hill Road, inclusive of construction of a new public street, and a request for a reduction in the parking requirements. The public is invited to watch the session online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syhhvsLYBJ0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!