Community briefs
0 comments

Community briefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Linn County forestry

scholarships available

The Linn County Small Woodlands Association is offering four $2,000 scholarships to students graduating from Linn County high schools who plan to pursue forestry or forestry-related natural resources fields of study in an Oregon college or in a dual-enrollment program.

The scholarships are renewable at $1,000 to $2,000 rates depending on the success of the association's seedling sales. Academic achievements, honors and awards, school activities and community engagement will be considered. Application forms, to be postmarked or e-mailed by May 4, are available at Linn County’s high schools and from Katie Kohl, LCSWA Scholarship Chair, at kohl@proaxis.com.

School board to hold

online meeting Thursday

The Lebanon Community School District will hold a remote board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who wish to observe the session online can find the link at http://lebanon.k12.or.us/board/meeting-schedule/.

The agenda for the session includes a discussion of the distance learning program put in place in response to the statewide school closure. The board will also discuss the budget implications of the closure and plans for summer support.

Planning commission to hold

virtual special meeting

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a remote session at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The purpose of the session is to consider an application for a 48‐unit affordable apartment complex at the intersection of Airport Road and Stoltz Hill Road, inclusive of construction of a new public street, and a request for a reduction in the parking requirements. The public is invited to watch the session online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syhhvsLYBJ0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News