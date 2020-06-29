Community briefs

Museum foundation
seeks additional space
The Lebanon Museum Foundation is seeking additional space to house its growing collection as it continues the fundraising process to acquire a permanent home.
The foundation is currently storing its collection at the Lebanon Public Library. The library, however, is not able to allot any more space for the museum's use and the available space has been filled.
The foundation is seeking a location which offers:
- A minimum of 800 to 2000 square feet.
- Easy entry doorways, preferably first floor or elevator accessible.
- A securable area (or room to build it) – not located in a basement.
- AC/Heat/Humidity Control if at all possible.
- Inexpensive rent or free usage. There is a possible tax deduction for donating space to a non-profit organization.
For more information or to suggest a space, please contact Paul Aziz at: info@lebanonmuseum.org or www.lebanonmuseum.org.
Filing window opens
soon for public offices
The position of mayor and three city council positions will be on the November 3 general election ballot. The council positions are four-year terms and the mayor serves a two-year term.
The candidate filing timeline opens on July 13 and the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 31.
Elections will be held for one council seat in each of the three wards. To be qualified for candidacy, you must be a qualified elector and have resided in the City of Lebanon (and the relevant ward) for six months immediately preceding the general election, and are not an immediate family member of a city employee or seated elected officer.
Filing instructions and the necessary forms are available from the City Recorder or at www.oregonvotes.org. Please call the City Recorder at 541-258-4905 or email kscheafer@ci.lebanon.or to schedule a time to review the process.
