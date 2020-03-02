Community briefs

First Friday downtown
celebrates Dr. Seuss
The Lebanon Downtown Association will present "Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss" for its monthly First Friday event this week. Between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, participating businesses will offer a scavenger hunt, readings and free books.
This event promoting downtown businesses and childhood literacy is presented by the Lebanon Public Library and Think Brain Candy Books. Participants can pick up their passports at the MBVA building, 550 S. Main Street.
Money matters
featured at After 5 event
After 5 Connection will present "Your Money Matters" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at The Lobby, 661 S. Main Street.
The cost of the event is $10 and credit cards are not accepted.
Brock Byers, owner of The Lobby, will talk about how to take the stress out of planning for your retirement. He will also share financial tips to give you more confidence in the decisions you make.
Guest speaker Candy Weatherly, of Elkton, will present a humorous glimpse into the life of a woman with a well-protected “Comfort Zone” who was driven by a need to be perfect. She is a century farm owner and an active volunteer in her community.
For reservations contact: Sherri at 541-258-6414 or Nancy at 541-259-1396 or NancyPinzino@comcast.net. If unable to attend, please cancel your reservation.
LHS to host
information session
The Warrior Showcase will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Lebanon High School. This event provides parents and eighth-grade students the opportunity to learn about programs and classes offered at the high school. For more information, call 541-451-8555.
