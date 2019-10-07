Library to host class on 

history of the LFD

Lebanon Fire District training officer and in-house historian Mark Fitzwater will present “A Pictorial History of the Lebanon Fire District” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.

Fitzwater's presentation will include stories of notable firefighters and a selection of photos from the district's history. He will also briefly discuss the district's future.

The son of a Lebanon firefighter, Fitzwater has worked for the district since the age of 16, when he participated in his first burn-to-learn. He has been a full-time employee since 2007.

Fitzwater’s is the fifth in a series of presentations arranged by the Lebanon Museum Foundation, which is working to create a historical and cultural museum. The foundation has a growing collection in storage at the library but so far no display space.

For more information about the Lebanon Museum Foundation and its programs, visit the website at https://lebanonmuseum.org, find LebanonMuseum on Facebook, or send a message to info@lebanonmuseum.org.

Downtown Lebanon

honored at state awards

Four different Lebanon Downtown stakeholders were presented awards for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization by the State of Oregon on Oct. 3 in Tillamook.

The four awards and their respective winners are:

  • Business of the Year - Conversion Brewing.
  • Board Member of the Year -  Dala Johnson.
  • Best Partnership - City of Lebanon, Oregon.
  • Best Design Education Activity - T.W.E.R.K (the Treml's Jewelry Inc transom restoration done by the King Family).

Lebanon had won a single award in previous years with the Strawberry Plaza redesign of the former Mural Park winning the 2017 Best Downtown Public Improvement.

