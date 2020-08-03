Community briefs

Lebanon Chamber
to host golf tournament
The annual Lebanon Chamber of Commerce golf tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 28 at Mallard Creek Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $525 per team with an optional team bonus pack available for $50.
Breakfast will be served courtesy of Willamette Manor and lunch will also be available. Team prizes and door prizes will be offered. Players can compete in a putting contest, as well as men's and women's KP, men's and women's long drive, low gross and low net. A hole-in-one wins a new car.
For more information, visit: www.lebanon-chamber.org.
City of Lebanon to hold
virtual session
The City of Lebanon will hold an online public meeting of the City Council at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The agenda includes a public hearing on the proposed new fee schedule for the City of Lebanon. There will also be a public hearing on the proposed creation of the new Mill Race Urban Renewal District.
Other agenda items include a discussion of utility billing practices relating to COVID-19 and the possible approval of a contract for a new interim city manager.
To view the complete agenda, go online to: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/meetings?field_microsite_tid_1=27.
Police tribute band
to perform at Strawberry Plaza
The Police tribute band S.O.S. will perform on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Strawberry Plaza in downtown Lebanon as part of the Summer Bands & Brews series.
Admission is free, but advance registration for this event is required. To reserve your section contact Cassie Cruze at: LDAMAINSTREETMANAGER@GMAIL.COM or call/text 541-497-1415.
