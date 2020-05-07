Community briefs

Lebanon schools open
kindergarten registration
Registration has begun for students who will attend kindergarten in the Lebanon Community Schools system this fall. A student will be admitted to kindergarten if his/her fifth birthday occurs on or before September 1 or is a transfer from a public school in another district.
There is an online enrollment process for incoming kindergarten students, which can be accessed at http://lebanon.k12.or.us/2020/05/05/2020-2021-kindergarten-registration/. This page also provides useful information on completing the registration process.
Kindergarten students must be enrolled at their neighborhood boundary school. If you will be requesting a transfer for your student to a Lebanon school outside of your home boundary, you will need to enroll with your home school first.
In order to complete the registration, each student must have a proof of address, proof of age and an immunization record.
Lebanon students elected
to collegiate honor society
Three university students from Lebanon have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
The students selected are: Alberto Bonfiglio, University of Maryland Global Campus; Mary Mahoney, Western Oregon University; Natasha Perry, Western Oregon University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!