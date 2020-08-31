Can tabs drive for
Ronald McDonald House
Lebanon resident Johanna Powers is leading a can tab drive in support of the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. Powers is collecting soda can tabs which can then be recycled with the proceeds supporting the charity.
For information on the program and to arrange a pickup, contact Powers by email at cantabs4kids@yahoo.com.
Lebanon library
joins reading program
The Lebanon Public Library is excited to present the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This program begins Sept. 1 and is open to any child from birth until they enter Kindergarten.
The 1000 Books has been launched in libraries across the country in an effort to increase the development of early literacy skills in young children. Reading aloud helps develop children’s language skills and imaginations. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a fun, free way to start your child on the path to success.
Parents and caregivers can register at the library to receive a startup kit that includes a reusable book bag, reading log and board book. For every 100 books read, the child will receive a sticker to put in their reading log. For every 200 books read the child will receive a small prize.
When they have read 1,000 books they will receive a new hardback book for their home library. The program is self-paced and could take a few months or a few years. No library card is necessary to participate.
The library has added to its public hours and will now be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays in addition to its weekday hours.
For more information, call the Library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.
Submissions to the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!