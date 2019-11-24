Downtown Association
organizes Wassail Walk
Many Lebanon businesses will take part in a Wassail Walk on Friday, Dec. 6 that is being put together by the Lebanon Downtown Association. Participating businesses will serve a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic wassails. A prize will be offered to the business serving the best version of this traditional holiday beverage.
For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Lebanon Downtown Association.
Lebanon library
receives grant
The Lebanon Public Library was one of less than 100 nonprofits across the state chosen to receive a special one-time grant from the newly-created Ann J. & William Swindells Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The library staff is extremely grateful to be the recipient of a grant honoring the philanthropic legacy of Ann and Bill Swindells. A portion of the $5,000 general operating support grant will be used to purchase much needed shelving.
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For more information about the Oregon Community Foundation, visit www.oregoncf.org.
Downtown holiday
celebration set for Dec. 7
The annual downtown Christmas parade and tree lighting at Ralston Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7. Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, photos with Santa Claus (sponsored by the Gillot Home Team - Keller Williams Real Estate) and much more.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. with the park lighting to follow.
