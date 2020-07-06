Community briefs

Medical scholarship
winners announced
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation, Girod Scholarship Committee, Easton Scholarship Committee, Dinges Scholarship Committee and Nurse Education Scholarship Committee have announced those receiving scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The late Frank Girod, MD, was one of the founding members of the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. This year the committee awarded three scholarships for a total of $12,000 to:
• Austin Kleint, medical student at Western University, COMP-Northwest.
• Whitley Nelson, medical student at Western University, COMP-Northwest.
• Lisa Qiu, medical student at Western University, COMP-Northwest.
The family of the late Rachel Easton, a longtime nurse at Samaritan’s Park Street Clinic, awards the Rachel Easton, RN Scholarship each year in her honor. The committee awarded $1,000 scholarships to:
• Rachel Busek, nursing student at Linn-Benton Community College
• Mickayla Dennis, nursing student at Warner Pacific University
John and Carol Dinges of Lebanon awarded two $1,500 scholarships to graduates of a high school in east Linn County who are currently enrolled in a health career program at Linn-Benton Community College. The recipients are:
• Ivy Bosley, phlebotomy technician student.
• Kailee Kirby, nursing student.
The Nurse Education Scholarship was started this year for caregivers and certified nursing assistants pursuing continued education in the nursing field. The committee awarded $500 scholarships to:
• Deana Clugston, nursing student at LBCC.
• Abigail Reynders, nursing student at LBCC.
• Mistere Vanover, nursing student at Marian University.
For more information or to donate to these scholarships, visit samhealth.org/Foundations or call the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation office at 541-451-6303.
