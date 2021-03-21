 Skip to main content

Community briefs
Community briefs

Mayor Aziz takes

medical leave

According to a press release issued by the city Friday afternoon, Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz has been hospitalized with multiple infections. The situation is not Covid-related.

Aziz is recovering well and was expected to be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit. He is expecting a lengthy but successful recovery.

Aziz has asked Council President Jason Bolen to serve as acting mayor in his absence. Bolen filled a similar role in the fall and early winter of 2019-20 after Aziz underwent back surgery.

Aziz was elected to a fifth two-year term as mayor in the November general election.

April is child abuse

prevention month

Dala's Blue Angels, the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Downtown Association are seeking public support for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

They are requesting that businesses support the program by decorating their storefronts in blue this month. This can be done with focus lighting, window displays, rope lights and merchandise.

The month will kick off with the annual Walk a Mile for a Child and 5K event on Saturday, April 3. Participants will gather at the Academy Square Gazebo, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The 5K will start at 8:45 a.m. and the walk at 9 a.m.

Musician James Wright will perform during the post-walk celebration at 9:30 a.m.

For more information or to pre-register, visit the Facebook page for Dala's Blue Angels.

Library to be open

additional hours

The Lebanon Public Library has increased the hours it is open to the public. The library is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The library will offer curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and will remain closed on Sundays. 

