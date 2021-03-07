Community briefs

Senior center to host

organic gardening class

The Lebanon Senior Center will host the six-week course "The Food Garden" starting Tuesday, March 16.

These organic gardening classes will continue on March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13 and April 20. Each class will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This series is designed to serve both new gardeners and those who need a refresher course. It will include information on why plants don't produce, what to feed your soil, how to recognize plant diseases and nutrient deficiencies, and how to identify insects.

The class is for those who plant in-ground or in containers.

The instructor is Master Gardener Sheryl Casteen and classes will be held at the senior center, 80 Tangent Street. Reservations are required and can be completed by sending an email to casteen@aol.com. A confirmation email will be sent.

Lebanon library

to operate Seed Library

The Lebanon Public Library will launch a Seed Library on Wednesday, March 10.