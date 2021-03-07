Community briefs

Senior center to host
organic gardening class
The Lebanon Senior Center will host the six-week course "The Food Garden" starting Tuesday, March 16.
These organic gardening classes will continue on March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13 and April 20. Each class will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This series is designed to serve both new gardeners and those who need a refresher course. It will include information on why plants don't produce, what to feed your soil, how to recognize plant diseases and nutrient deficiencies, and how to identify insects.
The class is for those who plant in-ground or in containers.
The instructor is Master Gardener Sheryl Casteen and classes will be held at the senior center, 80 Tangent Street. Reservations are required and can be completed by sending an email to casteen@aol.com. A confirmation email will be sent.
Lebanon library
to operate Seed Library
The Lebanon Public Library will launch a Seed Library on Wednesday, March 10.
The Seed Library is a collection of seeds (flower, vegetable and herb) donated by local and national seed companies, that you can borrow to plant and grow at home. The seed collection depends on donations and seasonality. While there is no obligation to save and return seeds, especially for those new to seed saving, the hope is that as participants grow as a gardener and seed saver they will consider sharing seeds with the Seed Library. The library will also accept donated seeds that are in their original packaging and no more than three years old.
Both patrons and non-patrons are welcome to borrow up to five seed packets per season, while supplies last. More information on how to plant, grow and save seeds will be available on the library website www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/library-services.