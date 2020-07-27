Community briefs

Candidate filing
deadline is July 31
The filing deadline for candidates for the position of mayor and city councilor in the city of Lebanon is 5 p.m. Friday, July 31.
The position of mayor is a two-year term and is currently filled by Paul Aziz.
Three city council positions, which are four-year terms, will also be determined in the November general election. There will contests in all three of the city's council wards.
The current councilor in Ward 1 is Robert Furlow, who has announced that he will not seek reelection. Ward 2 is currently represented by Rebecca Grizzle and Ward 3 by Jason Bolen.
Candidates must be a Lebanon resident; a registered voter; have lived within Lebanon continuously during the six months immediately preceding the election; reside in the Ward you are running from (unless running for mayor); and meet all other state and City Charter requirements. Information about these requirements is available online at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_recorder/page/307/2020_candidate_handbook.pdf.
Candidate applications can be submitted to Kim Scheafer, city recorder, at kscheafer@ci.lebanon.or.us. Scheafer can be reached at 541-258-4905. Additional election information is available at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/cityrecorder/page/city-elections.
Annual Lebanon High
picnic canceled
The annual Lebanon All Class Picnic will not be held this year due to the social distancing requirements currently in place due to COVID-19. This event is traditionally held in August and in 2019 was held for the first time at River Park in Lebanon after having been held for many years at Waterloo Park.
