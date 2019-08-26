Credit union earns
statewide honor
Central Willamette Credit Union has been recognized as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2019.
According to Forbes, there are 5,000 credit unions with 117 million members nationwide. In Oregon, five credit unions made the list, with Central Willamette ranking No. 2.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 25,000 members and customers across the country on their current or former banking relationships. Credit unions were rated in areas of trustworthiness, digital services, financial advice, branch services and overall recommendations and satisfaction.
Central Willamette has three branches in Albany, with additional locations in Salem, Lebanon and Corvallis. The credit union offers all the same products and services as a bank, including solutions for real estate, business and wealth management. Accounts are open to anyone who lives or works in Linn, Benton, Marion or Polk counties. Further information is available at 541-928-4536 or centralwcu.org.
Weather service
issues heat advisory
Warning of high temperatures fthe National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a heat advisory which is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Weather Service also has issued a fire weather watch for the mid-valley, which kicked in on Monday, as forecasters track weather conditions which could be conducive to wildfires.
The hot temperatures and limited overnight relief will include the chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who are sensitive to heat. The people most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, people without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children and the elderly.
