Community briefs

Lebanon hospital
welcomes physician
Cathleen Bruner recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic — Lebanon.
Bruner provides primary health care to patients of all ages. She specializes in osteopathic manipulative treatment, family planning and skin biopsies.
Bruner earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tampa, and a medical degree from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences Kirksvillle College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed an internship and residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Bruner was born and raised in Oregon. She served in the U.S. Air Force and flew in combat missions supporting military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After medical school, she returned to Oregon for her residency, and chose to stay with Samaritan when she finished in June.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-451-6960.
Entek announces
new president
Entek has named Kimberly Medford as its new president of its extruders division. The announcement was made by Larry Keith, Entek’s CEO. Keith has been serving as interim president of Entek Extruders since the retirement of President Dr. Kirk Hanawalt earlier this year.
Medford joined Entek in 2012 as the company’s VP & General Counsel, and for the past eight years has been part of the company’s executive management team. Prior to that she represented Entek as outside counsel while working at the law firm of Troutman Sanders LLP. She is a graduate of Willamette University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!