Community briefs

Lebanon hospital

welcomes physician

Cathleen Bruner recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic — Lebanon.

Bruner provides primary health care to patients of all ages. She specializes in osteopathic manipulative treatment, family planning and skin biopsies.

Bruner earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tampa, and a medical degree from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences Kirksvillle College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed an internship and residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Bruner was born and raised in Oregon. She served in the U.S. Air Force and flew in combat missions supporting military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After medical school, she returned to Oregon for her residency, and chose to stay with Samaritan when she finished in June.

She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-451-6960.

Entek announces

new president