 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community briefs
0 comments

Community briefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Lebanon Fire district

recognizes award recipients

In November and December, the Lebanon Fire District held small award recognition ceremonies with each shift of its workers and the volunteer corps.

Members of the fire district are nominated by peers and supervisors and then selected by a committee. Award winners include the following:

A Shift — Intern Firefighter of the Year: Tucker Karo; Albert J. Smith Career Firefighter of the Year: Cody Manzi. B Shift — Glen Pappy Yocum Memorial Emergency Medical Services Award: Michael Perkins. Bruce Parton Community Service Award: Erin Nunes. C Shift: Jeff Cole Memorial Career Officer of the Year: Marshall Brookfield.

Volunteers — Support Volunteer of the Year: Roxanne Wilkins; Jeff Cole Memorial Volunteer Officer of the Year: Scott Wilkerson; Bob Berry Outstanding Volunteer Member Award: Marcus Pearson; Albert J. Smith Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jeff Wilkerson.

Administration — Bob Berry Outstanding Career Member Award: Crystal Patterson.

Length of service awards — 35 years, Bert French; 30 years, Ken Foster; 25 years, Jason Bolen; 15 years, Jason Adamson; 15 years, Scott Wilkerson; 10 years, Mike Shum; 10 years, Jeff Wilkerson; five years: Jamin Hooley and Nick Unruh.

Downtown Association

to resume First Friday events

The Lebanon Downtown Association will hold its initial First Friday celebration of the new yea on Friday, Feb. 5. The theme of the event is "For the Love of Chocolate."

Participants can sign in at the MBVA Building, located at 550 S. Main Street. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News