Community briefs

Lebanon Fire district
recognizes award recipients
In November and December, the Lebanon Fire District held small award recognition ceremonies with each shift of its workers and the volunteer corps.
Members of the fire district are nominated by peers and supervisors and then selected by a committee. Award winners include the following:
A Shift — Intern Firefighter of the Year: Tucker Karo; Albert J. Smith Career Firefighter of the Year: Cody Manzi. B Shift — Glen Pappy Yocum Memorial Emergency Medical Services Award: Michael Perkins. Bruce Parton Community Service Award: Erin Nunes. C Shift: Jeff Cole Memorial Career Officer of the Year: Marshall Brookfield.
Volunteers — Support Volunteer of the Year: Roxanne Wilkins; Jeff Cole Memorial Volunteer Officer of the Year: Scott Wilkerson; Bob Berry Outstanding Volunteer Member Award: Marcus Pearson; Albert J. Smith Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jeff Wilkerson.
Administration — Bob Berry Outstanding Career Member Award: Crystal Patterson.
Length of service awards — 35 years, Bert French; 30 years, Ken Foster; 25 years, Jason Bolen; 15 years, Jason Adamson; 15 years, Scott Wilkerson; 10 years, Mike Shum; 10 years, Jeff Wilkerson; five years: Jamin Hooley and Nick Unruh.