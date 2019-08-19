Farmers' market
to mark Tomato Day
The Lebanon Downtown Farmers’ Market and the Santiam Food Alliance invite the public to admire, taste, and stock up on tomatoes at the market on Tomato Day, Thursday, Aug. 22.
Lisa Almarode of Fairweather Farm will give tastings of dozens of unusual tomato varieties from the market farmers and her own garden. An OSU Extension Master Food Preserver will offer information on drying tomatoes and canning them. A Master Gardener will provide advice on growing tomatoes, and volunteers will offer free samples of tomato-based foods.
The Lebanon Downtown Farmers’ Market is open each Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. between late May and late October at the corner or Grant and Main.
Samaritan now accepting
non-profit grant requests
Non-profit organizations in Linn County interested in applying for Social Accountability funding from Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital are invited to submit a full proposal by Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.
A complete proposal must address one of the specified goals and priorities, include a project description, identify how the project will address health equity, identify the target population the project will address and have measureable outputs.
Agencies who are planning apply are strongly encouraged to attend a grant information meeting on Friday Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, conference rooms A-D, 525 N Santiam Hwy.
For more information, contact JoAnn Miller, Director of Community Health Promotion, at jomiller@samhealth.org or 541-768-7330, or Rochelle Hazelton at rhazelton@samhealth.org or 541-768-5256.
