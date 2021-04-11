Community briefs

Raised garden beds
at the Senior Center
The Lebanon Senior Center has raised garden beds available for use by local residents 50 and older. Those who wish to reserve a garden plot this year can call the center at 541-258-4919 to set up a time to fill out the application and pick a bed.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Senior Center building will not be open in April, so appointments are necessary. Participants should come prepared to clean out the space and complete an application.
There is a $3 suggested donation which is used to help purchase gardening tools and supplies. Participants have access to tools 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as water, and opportunities to share knowledge with other senior gardeners (through Zoom and in person once the Senior Center reopens).
Samaritan offers free
online nutrition class
A free, one-hour webinar on the Power of Nutrition will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 by Kent Thornburg, PhD, professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.
The class will cover such topics as:
• The long-term changes in chronic disease rates including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.
• The biological changes that occur over generations connected to poor nutrition and social stress.
• The foundations of physical changes that lead to higher disease risk.
• The changes in medical practices that will help patients plan a healthier life course.
Anyone with an interest in this topic is welcome to attend, whether a member of the general public or from the health care community.
The webinar is presented by the Samaritan Center for Health Education and Oregon Pacific Area Health Education Center. Although there is no charge, registration is requested by going online to bit.ly/CHEnutrition.