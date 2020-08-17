Drive-in movie series
extended at Cheadle Lake
The Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park has been added due to popular demand. The series was originally set to end on July 31, but additional showings have been added.
The park hosted a showing of "Welcome Home: An Honor Flight Story" on August 7 as well as the animated film "Onward" on Aug. 14-15. The series is now set to end on Aug. 28-29 with showings of "Jumanji: The Next Level."
The movie series is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce. To purchase tickets for "Jumanji: The Next Level" go online to drivein-lebanon.com.
Admission is $20 per vehicle, with premium parking available for $40 and VIP parking for $60. Demand has been high and the number of spaces available is limited.
Samaritan Health Services
hires new chief quality officer
Margaret Mikula, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Services as chief quality officer.
Dr. Mikula most recently served as the vice president and chief quality officer for Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital, as well as for Penn State Medical Group.
Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Mikula is also a practicing physician. Dr. Mikula is board certified in pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a member of the National Patient Safety Foundation and the ECRI Institute, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to patient quality and safety
Submissions to the community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!