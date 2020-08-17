You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY BRIEFS
0 comments

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

  • Updated
  • 0

Drive-in movie series

extended at Cheadle Lake

The Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park has been added due to popular demand. The series was originally set to end on July 31, but additional showings have been added.

The park hosted a showing of "Welcome Home: An Honor Flight Story" on August 7 as well as the animated film "Onward" on Aug. 14-15. The series is now set to end on Aug. 28-29 with showings of "Jumanji: The Next Level."

The movie series is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce. To purchase tickets for "Jumanji: The Next Level" go online to drivein-lebanon.com.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, with premium parking available for $40 and VIP parking for $60. Demand has been high and the number of spaces available is limited.

Samaritan Health Services

hires new chief quality officer

Margaret Mikula, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Services as chief quality officer.

Dr. Mikula most recently served as the vice president and chief quality officer for Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital, as well as for Penn State Medical Group.

Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Mikula is also a practicing physician. Dr. Mikula is board certified in pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a member of the National Patient Safety Foundation and the ECRI Institute, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to patient quality and safety

Submissions to the community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.

Dr. Margaret Mikula

Dr. Margaret Mikula
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halsey mayor earns statewide honor
News

Halsey mayor earns statewide honor

Halsey Mayor Jerry Lachenbruch was one of three mayors statewide to receive the Mayors Leadership Award during the recent Oregon Mayors Associ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News