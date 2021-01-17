Community briefs

Wright joins
Eads Broadcasting
James F. Wright has joined Eads Broadcasting as a Media Consultant/Advertising Sales representative for the KGAL and KSHO radio stations.
Wright was most recently employed as a media specialist for Entek International and has previous experience in media development and production. In addition to this work, Wright is a musician who has recorded several albums and has performed widely at community events. Wright is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Lebanon.
KGAL 1580 AM is a news/talk station. KSHO 920 AM and 941 FM is a music station. Wright can be reached at 541-926-8683 and at james@kgal.com.
Aranda recognized
for academic achievement
Lebanon's Damian Aranda has been named to the President's List at Gonzaga University for the fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga is a private Catholic university in Spokane, Washington, with an enrollment of more than 7,500 students.
LBCC board to hold
virtual session
The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education will hold an online meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 20. The public can view the meeting at https://mediaspace.linnbenton.edu/
The primary focus of the meeting is the 2021-22 budget presentation. Public comments will be included in the public record, please email: klievea@linnbenton.edu by 6 p.m., Jan. 20, 2021 Emails must include a full name and home address. Addresses will not be read aloud and are for public record only.
To see the complete agenda, visit https://www.linnbenton.edu/about-lbcc/administration/boardof-education/meetings-and-minutes.php.