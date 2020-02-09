Community briefs

Tickets on sale
for Hall of Fame event
The 2020 Bud & Dorothy Page Lebanon High School Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 11, at the Boulder Falls Event Center. A no-host social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with the banquet at 6 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.
Four LHS graduates will be honored:
- Don Carroll, class of 1955.
- Col. Michael Lynch, class of 1968.
- Angelita Surmon, class of 1968.
- Mike Rex, class of 1972.
Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bud-and-dorothy-page-lhs-alumni-hall-of-fame-dinner-tickets-89814125467. Tickets may also be purchased at the Lebanon High School Finance Office and at RKI Insurance in Lebanon. The deadline for purchasing tickets is April 4.
Gardening event focused
on the changing climate
The Lebanon Garden Club will meet at noon Monday, Feb. 17 at Santiam Place, 139 Main Street.
The featured speaker will be Betty Goergon, Master Gardener and manager of Nichols Garden Nursery. Goergon will present “Gardening in a Changing Climate." For more information call Lynne Neuman at 541-990-3894.
Beach cleanup
set for March 28
The annual SOLVE beach cleanup will be held March 28 at 45 locations along the Oregon coast. Volunteers will once again collect litter and debris, adding to the more than 3.6 million pounds of garbage which has been removed from the coastline since the event was founded in 1984.
Participants should be prepared by dressing for any weather and wearing sturdy shoes. You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket or bag, gloves, and a filled water bottle to help reduce plastic waste.
To see a list of cleanup sites you can register for in advance, please visit solveoregon.org or call 503-943-2835.