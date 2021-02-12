Community briefs

Lebanon Fire District

receives innovation award

The Lebanon Fire District has received the Oregon Fire District Directors Association (OFDDA) 2020 Innovative Safety Award.

The award was presented to Division Chief of Training Mark Fitzwater and Recruitment and Retention Lieutenant Russell Duerr in recognition of the partnership between the Lebanon Fire District and the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW). The Western University Lebanon Fire Emergency Alliance (WLEA) is a program in which medical students from the college volunteer as operational firefighters. Prospective student volunteers must apply, interview, and then complete a rigorous Firefighter I Academy.

To date, 24 WLEA volunteers have served the Lebanon Fire District. In 2020, WLEA volunteers contributed 270 hours of EMS and fire ride time, serving as a third person on an apparatus during calls. These hours made up almost a quarter of all volunteer ride time for the year.

In addition to the WLEA program, the Lebanon Fire District was also recognized for its Fire Corps program, a group of volunteers who provide emotional and practical support to fire victims and families.

