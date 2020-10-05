Community briefs

LINX Transit service
to resume on Monday
The City of Lebanon has announced that it will resume all LINX Transit services on Monday, Oct. 12. Services and hours have been reduced since March due to the social distancing requirements imposed due to COVID-19.
Starting Oct. 12, LINX Transit will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with dispatch available at 7:45 a.m. LINX will operate the deviated fixed route LOOP, demand response service (call to make ride arrangements) and serve up to three miles outside the city limits. Please call 541-258-4920 to schedule a ride or for more information.
Local transit systems, including LINX Transit, are currently operating under Level 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance, with the following practices in place:
- The drivers are currently not collecting bus passes or fare. This is a temporary change during Phase II (rule subject to change).
- Staff is sanitizing high touch areas of the buses multiple times each day and using an electrostatic sprayer at the end of the day to fog and safely disinfect all surfaces of the bus.
- Face masks/coverings are required for passengers and drivers. Drivers have masks available for riders.
- Use sanitizer or a sanitizing wipe before and after riding the bus. Drivers have both available for riders.
- The number of riders on the bus at one time is limited in order to maintain the social distancing requirements. Seats will be marked off accordingly.
- Please do not ride if you are sick, coughing, have a runny nose or a fever.
- Please practice good hygiene; wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Sneeze/cough into your elbow.
Construction to cause
delays on Sherman Street
Beginning Monday, Oct. 12, the City of Lebanon will begin the Sherman Street Waterline Replacement Project on Sherman Street between 7th and 10th Streets.
Residents in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.
The contractor completing the work will be required to give all residents a minimum 48-hour notice prior to the start of construction.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!