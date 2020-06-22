Community briefs

City of Lebanon
reopens skatepark
The Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority has released new guidance on outdoor recreation facilities, which allow for certain facilities to reopen to the public. In addition to the reopening of the skatepark, and the restarting of the park reservation program, the City of Lebanon has now opened the playground structures in all city parks.
Sports courts utilized for contact sports will continue to remain closed per the state’s guidance.
In compliance with the state, signage will be posted at all parks identifying the symptoms of COVID-19, requesting individuals to return home if they are experiencing the identified symptoms, and a contact number for people in need of assistance.
Lebanon school board
to hold online session
Lebanon Community Schools will hold an online board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The meeting agenda includes updates on Lebanon High School the upcoming summer school. It also includes a discussion of preliminary plans for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Public comments can be submitted for use in the online session. Public comments must be submitted to ruth.hopkins@lebanon.k12.or.us by 4 p.m. Thursday. The full agenda for the session can be found online at lebanon.k12.or.us/media/2020/06/June-25-2020-Board-Agenda-and-Packet.pdf.
City of Lebanon
to interview candidates
The City of Lebanon will interview two candidates this week for the position of city manager. The candidates are Troy Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Christy Wurster of Silverton. A public event with the candidates was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 23.
