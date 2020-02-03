After 5 Connection 

hosts Valentine's event

After 5 Connection will host a dinner with music and a guest speaker at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at The Lobby, 661 S. Main Street, Lebanon.

The theme is "Love is in the Air."

The cost is $10; the event cannot process credit cards. 

Soloist Jenni Grove will perform. Grove is an accomplished singer and a former chorus director in Lebanon.

The featured speakers will be Russ and Jan Clifford, who will share how their troubled marriage was restored. Russ Clifford will discuss how he quit drinking alcohol and Jan Clifford will speak on hope in relationships and finding the love that lasts.

For reservations, call 541-258-6414 or 541-259-1396, or email NancyPinzino@comcast.net If unable to attend, please cancel your reservation.

Downtown to kick off

First Fridays for 2020

The initial First Friday of 2020 will be held on Feb. 7. The theme for the month is "For the Love of Chocolate" and it is presented by the Victorian Chocolate Company, 959 Grove Street. Lebanon chocolatier Kelly Reetz is providing a limited amount of chocolates for First Friday participants to collect. 

ODFW offers options for

hunter education courses

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering several field days and hunter education courses at this time.

To see a list of upcoming classes and field days, visit https://myodfw.com/articles/upcoming-hunter-education-classes-field-days.

Students have two options to complete a hunter education class: The conventional class takes place mostly in a classroom setting and requires 14-16 hours of total class time. ODFW also offers a field day experience after taking most of the class via independent study (either online or by workbook). The field day includes handling of firearms and a live fire exercise.

