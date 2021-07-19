COMMUNITY BRIEFS

ELCA student
receives scholarship
The Oregon Seed Association’s (OSA) Scholarship Committee recognized Sienna Lacy, of Brownsville, as a recipient of a Memorial Scholarship Award. The awards are presented at the annual OSA Summer Convention in June.
Lacy is a recent honors graduate of East Linn Christian Academy, where she received several awards, including Student of the Year twice and the Junior Optimist Youth Attitude award. She played soccer and basketball for the Eagles and was active on the Leadership Team.
Lacy will begin at Chemeketa Community College and then apply for the three-year Dental Hygienist program at Oregon Institute of Technology. She plans to return to Lebanon after graduating and work for a local dentist that helped inspire her.
The OSA Memorial Scholarships are awarded to students who are related to a current OSA member in good standing, and enrolled or planning to attend a college, university, or trade school the following academic year. Students must be pursuing a program leading to at least a BA or BS or trade school certificate. An agricultural pursuit is not a requirement.
Golf tournament raises
funds for Pastega House
The 2021 Samaritan Scramble golf tournament raised $130,735 for the Mario Pastega House expansion project. These funds will be matched by the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation.
The Mario Pastega House, located on the campus of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, is a home away from home for out-of-area patients and families traveling to Corvallis for specialized medical care.
Held on June 17 at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon, the tournament drew 112 players and 28 sponsors ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.