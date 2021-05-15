CODY is 15 years old and weighs 20 pounds. Some enchanted evening...you will meet a stranger...not just any stranger, but... View on PetFinder
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash near Lebanon where a van carrying school children was hit head-on b…
COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at 30 mid-Willamette Valley schools and 127 people have contracted the illness at those hot spots, according …
The past few years have been a rollercoaster for Kevin Boyer, the owner of Kevin's Café in downtown Lebanon.
Linn County woman added to state's death toll; Lebanon hospital has 21 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases
A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.
A Sweet Home woman who reportedly shot her husband with a pistol as he slept in December 2019 was found guilty of attempted second-degree murd…
*UPDATE: The girl has been located and is back in custody, according to a tweet from the Oregon Youth Authority.*
Twenty-eight mid-valley schools have active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority.
For the second year in a row, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival is being curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linn County has recorded its 68th novel coronavirus death.
