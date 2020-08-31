City takes over treatment plant

The City of Lebanon has taken over the operation of the wastewater treatment plant.

The Lebanon City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 5 to terminate its agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group for the operation of the plant. Following that decision, the City negotiated the details of the transition with the company, which is based in Dallas, Texas.

The City took responsibility for the daily operation of the plant on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the City has hired five members of the operations team to continue to operate the facility. The City has also hired an interim supervisor who will oversee the plant for the next three months until a permanent supervisor can be hired.

Even with the addition of six full-time employees to the City’s payroll, the overall operating cost for the plant is expected to be lower, Whitlatch said.

“We’re still working through the details,” Whitlatch said. “We’re gonna be somewhere around 15% less than we were spending on labor.”

The decision to terminate the operational agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group is part of a longstanding dispute between the City and the company over a $4 million purchase the City made in 2007 to improve its waste treatment program.

The City contends this process was faulty. Lebanon has filed suit against Jacobs Engineering Group in Linn County Circuit Court over this issue, as has the City of Albany.

Whitlatch said the City will make some immediate operational changes to the facility to mitigate the failure of the disputed processing system. It will also continue to look at necessary changes to the plant itself to improve its performance.