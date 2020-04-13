City of Lebanon will collect tax for school district

The Lebanon City Council has approved an agreement with Lebanon Community Schools to collect its new Construction Excise Tax beginning July 1.
The school district’s board approved the tax during its March session. The district will impose a tax of $1.25 per square foot on new residential construction. The district will also collect $0.65 per square foot on new non-residential construction with a maximum amount of $33,700 for each project.
State law authorizes school districts to impose this tax in order to help pay for school construction and improvements. The rationale is that new construction brings additional students into the district and these new developments should help pay for the necessary improvements.
Because the City of Lebanon issues building permits for homes within the school district, its cooperation is needed in order to collect the tax.
The city will keep 4% of the funds collected to cover its cost of administering the tax collection. That is the maximum amount allowed under state law.
City councilor Karin Stauder emphasized that the city has no input into whether or not the Construction Excise Tax is the right approach and is solely acting as the agent.
“My own opinion is that if you want a capital improvement, you go out for a levy for that,” Stauder said.
The council met remotely on Wednesday, April 8 in a video conference call. State rules on public gatherings imposed in response to COVID-19 do not allow the council to hold its regular sessions at the Santiam Travel Station.
In other business Wednesday, the council also approved a quote for the purchase of a new vactor truck. This is a specialized vehicle used for cleaning and unplugging sewer lines, as well as other tasks.
Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the current vehicle has been in use since 2007. These vehicles have a typical lifespan of eight to 10 years and the current vehicle is frequently unavailable because of necessary repairs.
Whitlatch said the city has been setting aside funds to replace this vehicle and estimated the replacement cost to be $600,000. The city is working with the state of Oregon’s cooperative sourcing program to acquire the vehicle at a discount, with the current quote being just over $452,000.
The council unanimously approved the purchase and the vehicle is expected to be delivered in late summer or early fall.
Mayor Paul Aziz thanked the city’s information technology staff for making the virtual meeting possible and for helping councilors and staff members work from home during this time.
Remote planning commission sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30 and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The next remote city council session is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. For details on those meetings, go to: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/meetings.
To view the April 8 council session, go online to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUplFbqDo-E.
