City of Lebanon will collect tax for school district

The Lebanon City Council has approved an agreement with Lebanon Community Schools to collect its new Construction Excise Tax beginning July 1.

The school district’s board approved the tax during its March session. The district will impose a tax of $1.25 per square foot on new residential construction. The district will also collect $0.65 per square foot on new non-residential construction with a maximum amount of $33,700 for each project.

State law authorizes school districts to impose this tax in order to help pay for school construction and improvements. The rationale is that new construction brings additional students into the district and these new developments should help pay for the necessary improvements.

Because the City of Lebanon issues building permits for homes within the school district, its cooperation is needed in order to collect the tax.

The city will keep 4% of the funds collected to cover its cost of administering the tax collection. That is the maximum amount allowed under state law.

City councilor Karin Stauder emphasized that the city has no input into whether or not the Construction Excise Tax is the right approach and is solely acting as the agent.

“My own opinion is that if you want a capital improvement, you go out for a levy for that,” Stauder said.

The council met remotely on Wednesday, April 8 in a video conference call. State rules on public gatherings imposed in response to COVID-19 do not allow the council to hold its regular sessions at the Santiam Travel Station.