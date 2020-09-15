City of Lebanon to resume lock-offs of past due water accounts

The City of Lebanon will resume locking off water supplies to customers who are significantly overdue on their utility payments if they do not contact the city to make payment arrangements.

The city has not proceeded with lock-offs since the COVID-19 pandemic began this spring. It was decided that it was in the interest of public health to not reduce access to clean water when hand washing was such a major part of reducing the spread of this coronavirus.

Some residential customers have accrued substantial water bills in the past six months. City finance director Matt Apken told the city council at its Sept. 9 session that 379 accounts are currently past due with a total past due amount of approximately $83,000. That amount has grown by about $10,000 in the past month, Apken said.

The City of Lebanon bills about $944,000 in water payments monthly.

Following a discussion of this issue at its August public session, the council directed Apken to reach out to customers who were past due to encourage them to make payment arrangements. Apken told the council that letters were sent to all of these accounts but it took time to set up a system for making phone calls. These calls to residents will begin this month.

“I have reached out to other cities and I can tell you that every city that I talked to has either restarted doing their lock-offs or has plans to do so by the beginning of October. That includes Salem, Albany, Sweet Home, Cottage Grove,” Apken said, adding that most of the cities are being flexible with payment options to help customers avoid any interruption of service.