City of Lebanon says water supply is safe
City of Lebanon says water supply is safe

  • Updated
The City of Lebanon has received several inquiries about cyanotoxins (blue green algae) in the city’s finished drinking water.

This algae is typically found in natural bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers. If an algae bloom outbreak were detected in a raw water source strict protocols are in place for surrounding municipalities to initiate rigorous testing of the raw and finished water to ensure such toxins do not exist in the finished water supply.

Lebanon has tested the finished water supply for cyanotoxins eight times in recent months and all tests have reported a non-detect result.

