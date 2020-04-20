City of Lebanon extends emergency declaration

The City of Lebanon has extended its emergency declaration to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15. The local state of emergency will remain in effect unless a change in orders issued by the state allows it to be lifted earlier.

Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said the city is continuing to conduct business and pursue important projects, such as the hiring process for a new permanent city manager and the construction of the Westside Interceptor.

"There's a ton of unknown out there. We're just trying to weave our way through it, but from the city's standpoint, we're functioning pretty well," Whitlatch said. "The emergency declaration gives us a little more flexibility in terms of expenses related to this, which so far has been very minimal. If we have to adjust staff schedules and stuff like that, it's just an extension of that until we can get things back to normal."

The city is conducting its public meetings online and has held two remote City Council sessions. It will holds its first online planning commission meeting on April 30.

Whitlatch said that initially the city was following rules which required it to provide a public space for individuals to listen to these online sessions. A recent order by Gov. Kate Brown lifted that requirement.

But public input is still being sought and individuals can find links to submit their comments on the city's website, https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/.

"I think we've got a pretty good plan going forward where people can submit written comments and they can listen in to it, call into it. I think we're trying to provide as much public input as we possibly can at this point," Whitlatch said. "It's just different."