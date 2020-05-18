City of Lebanon continues search for new manager

The City of Lebanon is moving forward in its search for a new city manager, but the restrictions currently in place because of COVID-19 are slowing the process.

During its public session on Wednesday, May 13, the council voted to host two candidates for in-person interviews in late June. But these interviews will take place only if the state has moved to phase two of the reopening process.

The state launched phase one of the reopening on Friday. Counties are being allowed to submit plans for reopening based on the public health situation in their area. The state has said this stage will last at least 21 days, but that is not guaranteed and it could be extended. It is also unclear what additional allowances will be made in phase two.

Because of this lack of information, two councilors - Rebecca Grizzle and Karin Stauder - made the case for proceeding with the in-person interviews even if phase two is not yet in place in five or six weeks.

“I believe there are work-arounds, that we could come to a good decision or at least move forward without waiting for phase two,” Grizzle said.

Stauder agreed, and noted that other agencies are finding ways to continue their work while still complying with public health guidelines.

But councilors Michelle Steinhebel, Jason Bolen and Robert Furlow voted to move forward with the interviews contingent upon the state having advanced to phase two of reopening.

Bolen said that the eased restrictions in phase two would likely make it easier to include city staff in the interviews. It would also be much easier to hold a public event, if the council decides to take that step with these or other candidates.