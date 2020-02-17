City Council raises interest rate on system development charges

The Lebanon City Council has taken the first step toward no longer offering financing for the system development charges imposed on projects within the city.
During the council’s session on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the city increased the interest rate it will impose on development charges that are not paid in full at the time building permits are granted.
Finance Director Matt Apken told the council that the city is not recovering its costs in providing this service. The city is currently charging 1% interest above the rate it receives from the local government investment pool.
This rate is not sufficient to cover the city’s costs in tracking, invoicing and taking payments on these loans. The city currently has about $1.5 million in outstanding SDC charges on which it is accepting payments.
Apken said he surveyed other jurisdictions and found that some do not offer financing for system development charges, while others that do offer this service charge a higher interest rate or charge a flat fee.
Apken said the current system wasn’t designed to serve new construction projects. He said the financing option was intended for homeowners who had to replace a failed sewer or a failed well and the city offered this service as a way of keeping their initial costs down.
Financing more substantial system development charges for developers is really beyond the scope of the city’s finance department, Apken said.
“We’re not a bank. We don’t have the technology, the software, to efficiently bill people when they are doing a loan agreement,” Apken said.
But by charging such a low rate on these fees, the city inadvertently encouraged developers to take advantage of this process.
Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch said it is his view that when the city updates its system development charges that it no longer offer this service for commercial construction. In the meantime, raising the interest rate will reduce the attractiveness of this option for developers.
Financing these charges would likely still remain possible for private homeowners who are working with the city to complete smaller replacement projects, Whitlatch said.
Councilor Karin Stauder said she would support this change.
“That was my question, why are we even doing it for contractors? The homeowners, I get that,” Stauder said.
Whitlatch also noted that by financing these development charges for larger projects, the city delays its access to these funds it needs for its own budget.
The council unanimously approved charging an interest rate of prime plus 3% on financed system development charges. The interest rate will be fixed on the day building permits are granted.
In other actions, the council:
- Approved the job advertisement created by Prothman for the city manager position. The job is being posted with an annual salary range of $125,000 to $175,000 per year plus benefits. The closing date for applications is March 22.
- Awarded the design contract for the next stage of the Westside Interceptor sewer project to Udell Engineering. Udell has worked with the city on other phases of this project and Whitlatch said Udell’s familiarity with the project allows the company to charge a substantially lower design fee than other firms. The design contract for this stage of the project is $185,000.
- Delayed the planned work session on a possible replacement of City Hall from March to April.
The City Council session was led Wednesday by Mayor Paul Aziz. The mayor was unable to attend the November, December and January sessions following spinal surgery last fall. Council President Jason Bolen moderated those sessions in the mayor's absence.