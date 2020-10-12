City Council race Ward 1: Zach Beck

Zach Beck, a candidate for the open Lebanon City Council position in Ward 1, turned 18 years old on October 8.

He sees his youthfulness as an asset in the race, not a liability.

“I’m a younger person and something that’s been made very clear to me is that I think about things different from an older person and might have a different view or concept that I think would be very key to the city to get new blood in,” Beck said.

Beck is currently a senior at Lebanon High School and in addition to public service he is interested in working in the automotive industry. He is currently employed at Spirit Halloween at Heritage Mall in Albany.

Beck said he was motivated to enter public service by the example of his grandfather, Ray Weldon, who is a former member of the Lebanon City Council.

“I want to run because I really want to help the people in Lebanon. I’ve grown up here, I love the town and I’d like to see a change. I’ve talked to a lot of Lebanites and seen their complaints and I can personally agree with most of them, so I’d like to take a chance of trying to help people,” Beck said.

When asked what is the biggest issue facing the City of Lebanon, Beck pointed to two concerns. The first is the city water bills.

“The water bill is extremely high in this town. They’re not even billed correctly to the citizens. It doesn’t make any sense,” Beck said.

The second issue he sees is the financial priorities and practices of the current city leadership.

“I think our current city council, I know they don’t use requisitions and they don’t use funds correctly,” Beck said.