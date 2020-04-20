Church supports school backpack program

All of the groundwork had been laid for Lebanon’s Valley Life Church to support the weekend food program at Green Acres Elementary School starting the week after spring break.

That plan took on a new urgency, however, as the statewide school closure in response to COVID-19 was announced on March 12, about 10 days before the start of spring break.

The church, working in cooperation with BeUndivided Lebanon, sprang into action earlier than planned. That first Saturday after the closure, volunteers brought food-filled backpacks to Green Acres to distribute to families.

But the situation was so confused that few families came. Instead, as the volunteers learned of families that needed the food support, they delivered the backpacks directly to their homes.

“When coronavirus hit there was all of a sudden this surge of ‘how are we going to get these kids fed that normally rely on the school district for breakfast, lunch and really, quite a few of them, weekend meals.’ So it was just kind of a combination of efforts in the community,” said Tyler Grove, associate pastor at Valley Life Church.

Thanks to the work of numerous donors and volunteers, the program is now running smoothly.

“On Thursday, volunteers come in and pack bags and see what we’re going to need for the following week. We’ll put out a grocery shopping list just to our community groups in our church and they’ll see what is needed, buy the stuff and bring it to the church and it will be ready for next week. We drive the 39 bags to Green Acres on Friday morning,” Grove said.