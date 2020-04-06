Child care program a relief for health care workers

Melissa Baurer, the community liaison for Santiam Hospital in Stayton, and Jessica Lillis, the Central Pharmacy Purchasing Coordinator for Samaritan Health Services, are not able to work from home.
But both also have two children who need child care while they are at work. That made the first days of the lockdown due to COVID-19 especially challenging.
Lillis' younger son, Rowan, usually attends the Kids Club for all-day care while Ryker rides a bus to the club after school each day. When the schools were closed in March the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam were also forced to close their doors.
The club has re-opened, however, specifically to offer child-care services for health workers, first responders, and qualified essential workers.
That gives Rowan and Ryker a safe place to be while their mother is a work.
"I'm extremely thankful. I was able to have my dad come and stay with me for the first week but after that I wasn't sure what I was going to do. It was a huge relief that they were able to do this," Lillis said.
Baurer is in the same situation. She also has a son, Jackson, who attends Kids Club each day and a daughter, Carly, who goes to the club after school.
She and her husband, who also has a job which does not allow him to work from home, initially relied on babysitters. But that wasn't going to work for an extended period of time.
The situation became more difficult when Lebanon schools began connecting with their students online and Carly had homework.
"It was really stressful when that part got added on, too," Baurer said.
So she is especially thankful that the elementary school program includes academic support. Carly and the other elementary school students can get all of their work done at the club.
"The fact that she gets to do that at the Boys and Girls Club has been a huge relief for my husband and I so we don't have to worry about that when we get home," Baurer said.
Ordinarily there are 25 spots available in the Kids Club. At this time, the Lebanon club is only able to serve 10 children because of rules put in place by the state.
In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, children can be in groups of no more than 10 and they must be kept separate from other groups. After one group uses a space, it must be sanitized before another group can enter the space.
That puts a practical limit on how many pre-school age children the club can serve, said executive director Kris Latimer.
There are still spaces available, however, in the program for elementary school students. There are currently 12 children enrolled and the club could add eight more without creating more groups.
If there is a need to add more groups as the economy improves and some people begin to return to work, the club will do that, Latimer said.
"We have plenty of room to build that program out," Latimer said. "We have a distinct advantage in this facility. We've mapped out that we can do five or six groups of 10 within this facility and comply with all of the protocols."
In addition to the emergency child care programs, the Boys & Girls Club is also assisting Lebanon Community Schools with its meal distribution program. Families can come to the club between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and pick up breakfast and lunch for two days. Children do not have to present at this distribution.
The cancellation of public events comes at a bad time for the club, which holds its primary fundraisers in the spring and summer. Latimer said the dodgeball tournament and auction have been postponed and no decision has yet been made about the annual golf tournament.
The club is appealing for support from those who usually attend the auction and other events.
"So many people are so generous at our auction," Latimer said, adding that the club will recognize those who donate at this time during one of the future fundraisers. "We'll find a way to keep moving along."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!