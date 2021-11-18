Chikki is ~13 years old and weighs 19 pounds. Hi there I'm Chikki. Unfortunately, due to a death in the... View on PetFinder
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.
An Albany man who is already facing multiple sex crime charges in Linn County has been charged with two more.
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
With so many twists and turns to the saga, officials are fed up with waiting.
First responders from Linn County and Albany joined in rescue efforts after a woman got stuck in the Santiam River. She was reportedly living …
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
“This is Jeopardy!” says iconic announcer Johnny Gilbert as the lead-in to every episode of one of the longest-running game shows of all time.
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
