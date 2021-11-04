Chikki BONDED with Patty Cakes

Chikki is 12 years old and weighs 19 pounds. Hey - ALERT - Just wanted to let you know that... View on PetFinder
A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police…
High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unoffici…
Airway Road will be closed to through traffic between Oak Street and Airport Road beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to a news release from …
The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road on Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
An 87-year-old Linn County man with underlying conditions was added to the COVID-19-related death toll on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to Oreg…
A lot of the big COVID-19 news this week related to vaccines. The Oregon Health Authority has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Preve…
There would be no assumptions made that South Albany High's spot in the 5A football state playoffs, with a win and the help of another Mid-Wil…
Philomath and Sweet Home have events too.
