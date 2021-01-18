Change of plans

The end result would be preferable both for preschoolers and sixth-graders, Yates believes.

“We would like to be able to provide preschool for all of our kids in the community. The best model for running a preschool is to run it on-site at the school the student will be attending. That way the staff and the school get to know the students and the students get to know the school,” Yates said.

Bringing all of the sixth-grade students would make their education more equitable and more efficient, Yates said.

School board chair Tom Oliver asked if this plan would impact Hamilton Creek and Lacomb schools, which are set up to offer education for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Yates said this proposal would not change anything at either of the two rural schools and would apply only to the in-town schools.

One benefit to building the preschool at the district office is that it would have provided a unique learning experience for the Lebanon High students in the construction program. It is too early in the process to know if they would be able to play a role in the work at Seven Oak.