Celebrating Veterans Day

Veterans Day is the biggest day of the year at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. In an ordinary year, the facility would have overflowed with visitors.

But in this year of social distancing requirements due to COVID-19, allowing visitors into the home is not an option.

Still, members of the public found ways to express their support on this special occasion. Dozens of cars and motorcycles took part in a drive-by honk-and-wave at the veterans’ home after participating in events in Albany that morning.

That parade was followed by a visit from more than two dozen students from Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW).

The medical school students carried handmade signs thanking veterans for their service. They walked around the entire campus, waving and cheering for those who gathered at their windows to watch.

The student parade was organized by Lisa Kim, 29, a first-year student from Naperville, Illinois. Kim graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2013 and spent the past seven years in active service.

Kim worked as an environmental science officer in the Army, testing air and water quality, operating medical and hazardous waste programs, and enforcing health standards at dining halls.

She knew she wanted to do something special for her first Veterans Day not on active duty and she hoped she could persuade some of her classmates to participate.

“I did not want to be the only walking out here with a sign,” Kim joked. “We’re in the middle of a really difficult block. It means so much to me that people I am friends with, and are my classmates, are willing to come out and show support for veterans.”