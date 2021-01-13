Cate focused on economic recovery

This is a preliminary week with legislators being sworn-in and other tasks fulfilled. The 2021 session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Committee hearings will be held virtually. There will be in-person floor hearings, but most votes are being delayed until later in the session when the pandemic might be more under control.

Given this chaotic backdrop, Cate hopes the session will focus on critical needs.

“I hope it does keep us really focused on the matters at hand, the hurting that’s happening, and provide some real bipartisan efforts to get some help for our communities, our citizens, businesses, all of it. There’s so much hurting,” Cate said.

When asked what specific actions she supports to aid businesses, Cate said there have been hundreds of proposals. It will be the job of the committee to sift through these ideas to find the most useful. She is looking for targeted programs.

“It feels like there has been a lot of blanket help available that really hasn’t honed in on some of those pockets of people and businesses that have really been hit the hardest. I would like to see some more help that is more targeted to some of those groups,” Cate said.