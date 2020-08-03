Candidates in place for city elections

Three candidates will compete in the November general election for the seat on the Lebanon City Council which is being left open by the retirement of Robert Furlow.

Furlow, 70, has represented Ward 1 since 2014 but chose not to seek another term in the upcoming election.

Seeking to fill that seat are: Zach Beck, Wayne Dykstra and Kyle Randleman.

Beck will be a senior this fall at Lebanon High School. City Recorder Kim Scheafer said Beck is not yet 18 years old, but he will turn 18 before the election, as the law requires

Dykstra is a retired minister and is a veteran of the United States Navy.

Randleman is the pastor of Valley Hope Community Church.

In the elections for Wards 2 and 3, both incumbents are unopposed in their bids for reelection. Rebecca Grizzle filed for election in Ward 2 and Jason Bolen will seek another term representing Ward 3. Both Grizzle and Bolen have held their posts since 2013.

Grizzle said she doesn’t feel she has completed all she hopes to accomplish on the Lebanon City Council.

“I’d like to see Lebanon get through COVID, get a new city manager hired, and when I eventually do leave city council, which I will do someday, I want to be sure that I leave a well-balanced council behind me, and I’m just not sure this is the time,” Grizzle said. “Being on city council is not my dream, I’ve said that publicly. I just want somebody on city council that does not have any specific agenda, who is open-minded, who is a little bit of the center, not extreme far left, not extreme far right, who’s calm, level-headed, non-emotional decision-making, and for now, I think that person is me.”