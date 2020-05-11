Businesses fight for their futures

When the state of Oregon issued its first directives to businesses in response to COVID-19, Ira Whitaker feared the worst for her shop, Let it Bead, in downtown Lebanon.
“At first, it was really scary and I thought my business was going to shut down and I was going to be closed for good,” Whitaker said.
But when she learned that businesses such as hers would be able to offer curbside pickup, her concerns began to subside. Over the past two months, she has adapted her business plans to serve her existing customers and also cultivate new customers.
“I’ve adapted,” Whitaker said. “I have a fairly decent social media following and so I have been posting items I have available on Facebook and Instagram. People are getting ahold of me, telling me what they want and they are picking up at my door or I am mailing items out to people. I also have customers that are used to shopping here that can’t come in and they are getting ahold of me as well. I’ve been sending pictures to them of items and being their personal shopper to help them get what they need.”
As a result, Whitaker is growing increasingly confident her business will survive. She has also reached out for some of the small business assistance that has been made available. She runs Let It Bead by herself and has no employees. Because of this, applying for assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was not an option for her.
She did apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) through the federal government’s Small Business Administration (SBA). This provides up to $10,000 in funding.
Whitaker applied as soon as possible but didn’t receive any feedback. She assumed that her request had been denied, but in early May she received $1,000 from the program.
“I believe they pay out $1,000 per employee, so being self-employed they counted me as the one employee,” Whitaker said. “For a big company, $1,000 might not seem like very much but for a small business like me, it’s huge.”
Joel Bartman of Barsideous Brewing said they also applied for an EIDL loan as soon as possible, but they have not yet received any funding. In fact, Bartman said it was nearly six weeks before he received any information at all about his application.
When it arrived, he assumed it was a denial. It wasn’t and the application is still pending.
“It’s been very poor communication,” Bartman said.
Barsideous Brewing is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays for customers to pick up growler refills.
“They’ve actually been better than I expected, but it’s nowhere near the business that we used to do,” Bartman said of the Saturday sales.
The company is looking at other ways of expanding its business in order to stay afloat.
Bartman said the fixed costs of owning a business add up quickly. He listed the credit card and point of sale systems, insurance and utilities as just part of the fixed expenses.
“Those expenses, when you add them all up, they’re not small,” Bartman said.
The brewery has acquired a crowler which will individually seal large cans of beer. Bartman thinks some customers will appreciate this option which was created just a few years ago.
Barsideous Brewing is also canning its beer and it will soon be available on the shelf at the North Albany IGA.
Down the street at Conversion Brewing, Matt Cowart also applied for assistance through the EIDL program.
“It was three weeks before I even got a confirmation email,” Cowart said. “That loan program is through the SBA. Some people think it might take them a year to get through them (applications). You’re going to be calling businesses that don’t exist at that point.”
Cowart has not yet received any funds from this program. He also applied for assistance through the PPP. He has received some funds from this program, but he has not yet decided if he will spend the money or return it.
He is not comfortable with the lack of details available about these funds. In particular, he doesn’t know if these loans will ultimately be forgiven or if they will have to be repaid.
“I’m hoping they’ll release some guidance for business owners that have gotten that to let us know what we need to do for it to be forgiven,” Cowart said.
So far, the guidance has been vague and non-committal, with no guarantee that the loans will be forgiven no matter which steps the participating businesses take.
There are also strict rules in place for use of the PPP funding. Seventy-five percent must be used for employee salaries, and 25% can be used for rent and utilities.
“If you had a different need, you’re not allowed to use it for that,” Cowart said.
Conversion Brewing is also looking for new ways to advance its business, including new packaging options.
“We’re only making enough right now to barely make it and I’m not OK with that. I want to thrive,” Cowart said. “We’re not giving up.”
For Whitaker, the experience has made her consider what form Let It Bead might take in the future. Not occupying a physical location is an option.
“That has definitely crossed my mind. The more I dive into this virtual reality of running my business virtually, I’ve seen it can actually work this way,” Whitaker said. “I’ve not decided either way. I think I would still like to have a brick and mortar location.”
