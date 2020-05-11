Businesses fight for their futures

When the state of Oregon issued its first directives to businesses in response to COVID-19, Ira Whitaker feared the worst for her shop, Let it Bead, in downtown Lebanon.

“At first, it was really scary and I thought my business was going to shut down and I was going to be closed for good,” Whitaker said.

But when she learned that businesses such as hers would be able to offer curbside pickup, her concerns began to subside. Over the past two months, she has adapted her business plans to serve her existing customers and also cultivate new customers.

“I’ve adapted,” Whitaker said. “I have a fairly decent social media following and so I have been posting items I have available on Facebook and Instagram. People are getting ahold of me, telling me what they want and they are picking up at my door or I am mailing items out to people. I also have customers that are used to shopping here that can’t come in and they are getting ahold of me as well. I’ve been sending pictures to them of items and being their personal shopper to help them get what they need.”

As a result, Whitaker is growing increasingly confident her business will survive. She has also reached out for some of the small business assistance that has been made available. She runs Let It Bead by herself and has no employees. Because of this, applying for assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was not an option for her.

She did apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) through the federal government’s Small Business Administration (SBA). This provides up to $10,000 in funding.