With pandemic, holiday shopping season more urgent for local retailers

This year’s holiday shopping season is more vital than usual for local retailers thanks to the continued impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, government restrictions and high unemployment, said local business leaders.

“It’s never been more critical that people shop local for Christmas,” said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

“Retail businesses do 20 to 30% of their annual sales during this time of the year, and that, at this point, is make-or-break for a lot of our small retail shops in town,” she added.

Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, said that residents' support of businesses this November and December could ensure that shops, stores and restaurants remain open in 2021 and beyond.

Moreland’s voice began to quake as she discussed the dire situation. “I’m not going to cry,” she said.

The Downtown Corvallis Association, the Albany Downtown Association and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce’s partners will be doing special promotions to try and draw customers to local businesses.

In years past, both downtown Albany and downtown Corvallis have participated in Shop Small Saturday — a response to sales at big box stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s always a big day, probably one of our biggest days of the year,” said Teresa Hutchinson, owner of Burlap & Lace, 221 N.W. Second St. in Corvallis.

But this year, Albany and Corvallis businesses are having a lengthier sales promotion in an attempt to spread out customers.