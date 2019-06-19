As a young man, Kevin Rife became a student of the furniture industry. He said he always knew he wanted to one day have is own furniture store and that learning the ropes was an end to the means. He had been in waterbed sales in Washington for 14 years when he decided it was time to move back home to Oregon and pursue his dream. “I was born and raised in Eugene,” he said recently.
That move, in 1998, has paid off for him, his wife, Tammy and their children. Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Springfield, Eugene, Roseburg and Coos Bay are all home to Rife’s Home Furniture and Mattress stores. All of the stores are at least 16,000 square feet, offering shoppers a large variety of merchandise to choose from.
According to Tammy, “Our goal at Rife’s has always been to provide a selection of quality furniture at great prices, and to ensure a positive store experience for all of our customers.” The couple not only want their customers to be happy with their shopping experiences and purchases, they want them to be delighted!
Rife’s has a solid reputation for being a store that sells great products at great prices. With a visit to one of the stores or to the company’s website, it’s easy to see that the Rifes are living up to that reputation.
In addition to great products, the company also provides customer service that makes people want to come back again and again to fill their furniture and mattress needs. Customers who have left Google reviews have appreciated the amazing customer service they have received and how pleased they are with the overall experience of shopping at Rife’s. The Rife’s sales team at each location is ready to provide customers with the information they need to make the purchases that are right for them.
Rife’s is also very proud to be able to offer customers the chance to purchase items made in Oregon. For example, Stanton, a family owned manufacturer in Tualatin, has been making furniture for over 40 years. Rife’s carries a wide variety of Stanton furniture in each showroom. According to the company website, “We make a point of offering quality American-made furniture, with a special emphasis on local production.”
Thankful for the support of the communities where they are located, Rife’s is happy to be able to give back by supporting a variety of charities in those areas. The company works closely with organizations that support women trying to conquer addiction, men and women in Lane County with developmental disabilities, those facing homelessness and Food for Lane County in their work to eliminate hunger. According to Kevin Rife, the company recently donated over 50 mattresses for bunk beds for kids. The company also supports Wounded Warriors and Teen Challenge.
Visit the company’s website (https://www.rifeshomefurnitureonline.com) to learn more about this great locally owned, family business. You can see what is currently in stock, what is expected to arrive soon, and learn more about the store near you.
